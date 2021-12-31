CASPIAN
Central Freight Lines, after confirming last week it will close after 96 years in business, has begun layoffs in Waco and elsewhere, prompting…
Time Manufacturing launched in 1965 as a one-product company in Clifton. Today it employs nearly 500 on Imperial Drive in Waco, more than 2,00…
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
The Baylor University bookstore says fans are fawning over “Geaux Gold” gear available ahead of the Sugar Bowl.
China Spring QB Major Bowden carried a huge load for the Cougars offense on their way to the Class 4A Division II state championship.
A 63-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash that sent two others to the hospital Tuesday evening in Bellmead, interim Police Chief Yost Za…
McLennan County’s active COVID-19 case count and testing positivity rates have almost tripled in the past week as Christmas came and went, and…
The local economy served up quite the smorgasbord in 2021, everything from a new 14-screen Cinemark theater, Czech-themed brewhouse and restau…
The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans awaits the arrival of Baylor’s Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels for a Saturday evening showdown, pandemic …
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive.