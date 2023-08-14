The 31st annual Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Extraco Events Center coliseum, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Special honorees this year who will share their stories include cancer survivors Rusty Garrett and David Coody. This year’s co-chairs are Becky and Lucas Kramm, and Laura and Billy Page.

Live music will be provided by The Frontmen, a group which includes Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart.

Raffle items include a Louis Vuitton purse and a Blackstone grill with a quarter of beef. Tickets are $25 or five for $100. Dozens of auction items will also be available.

General admission tickets are $250 at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org, with tables available from $2,500 and up.

Other donation options are also available ranging from $25-$100, including honoring those who have fought or are fighting cancer with a “Hat for Hope,” “Bandana of Honor” or “Faces of Courage.”

For more information, email ashley.tucker@cancer.org.