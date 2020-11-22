Joe and Glenda Ranolph 60 Years of Marriage

Mr. & Mrs. Joe and Glenda Randolph
Celebrating 60 years of marriage
November 21, 1960 - November 21, 2020
60 years of marriage and happiness together making dreams come true and lasting memories.
60 years of sharing love, trust and understanding how special it is to be together such a joy as years pass. Lifetime of gold moments.
I thank God of all His blessing and also for blessing us to share our time and cherish moments with our five children, 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!