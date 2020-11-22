 Skip to main content
Joe and Glenda Ranolph 60 Years of Marriage
Mr. & Mrs. Joe and Glenda Randolph

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

November 21, 1960 - November 21, 2020

60 years of marriage and happiness together making dreams come true and lasting memories.

60 years of sharing love, trust and understanding how special it is to be together such a joy as years pass. Lifetime of gold moments.

I thank God of all His blessing and also for blessing us to share our time and cherish moments with our five children, 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

