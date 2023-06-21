It may not be time for dinner yet but that doesn't mean you can't have a snack.

High school football season may still be a couple of months away but several Central Texas teams will be heading down to College Station on Thursday for the 2023 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament.

China Spring, Lorena, Cameron Yoe, Chilton and Lake Belton all qualified for the tournament during the spring and look forward to hitting the field this weekend at Veterans Memorial Park.

“The best part about 7-on-7 is that it presents an opportunity to compete in the offseason, in the summer,” said China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty. “And then as a coaching staff we get to see our kids – since high school coaches aren't allowed to coach the teams – you start to define and see some leadership become present. And also you get to see how hard your kids work and how they bounce back when things don't go their way.”

According to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, China Spring is the clear favorite out of the Division II Pool D. The Cougars, who made it into the championship bracket last summer but was knocked out by eventual Division II winner Hitchcock, will take on Needville, Ponder and Snyder.

The Cougars played plenty before the summer came around, competing in several spring tournaments to prepare, and can also look to veterans on the team who have participated in 7-on-7 the last couple of years. It also doesn't hurt to have a guy like Cash McCollum, and his knowledge of situational football, at the quarterback position.

“I think more than anything (I hope) they're able to take away that we're one day closer to playing real football and understand that we're halfway through the summer,” Beatty said. “I want our guys to have fun... Not every school gets this opportunity to continue to build on their relationships.”

Meanwhile the Lorena Leopards will play in a loaded Division II Pool G against Celina, Clyde and Hamshire-Fannett. Lorena will count on the experience and leadership of players such as wide receiver Jadon Porter, a Baylor commit. Hamshire-Fannett will bring a challenge as the favorite out of the group after taking down Hitchcock to qualify for the tournament.

“I can't think of a whole lot in regards to Clyde, I'm not real familiar. I know Celina is always good, traditionally,” said Lorena first-year head coach Kevin Johnson. “Hamshire-Fannett has been really, really good in 7-on-7, so I know there's going to be some competition we have not seen thus far.

“It'll be good for our kids to get out there and have to kind of compete at a different level. I think that's what they're going to bring to the table playing those guys.”

The Yoemen lead off in Division II Pool E versus Carthage, Decatur and Graham. It will be a tough field for Cameron Yoe as Graham has become a perennial power in the summer tournament and Carthage is always a tough out, while Decatur looks to prove itself behind the talent of future TCU Horned Frog Nate Palmer at running back.

Chilton will compete in Division III Pool G against Brazos, Henrietta and Merkel. The Pirates are the favorite out of the group, with three straight summers of 7-on-7 tournament experience.

As a Division I team, Lake Belton will begin competition on Friday in Pool F against McKinney, Pearland Dawson and McAllen Rowe. McKinney looks to be the team to beat for Lake Belton but the Broncos can't slip up against the Eagles of Pearland Dawson either.

Kickoff for Division II and III pool play begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.