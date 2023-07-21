The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold its Mid-Year Membership Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Three leaders of new local business operations will discuss operating in and relocating to the Waco area: Scott LeBeau, vice president of Graphic Packaging; Matt Parrish, president of Knauf Insulation North America; and Juan Lopez, general manager at Amazon.

Tickets are $40 for members, $75 for nonmembers, available at wacochamber.com.