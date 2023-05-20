Charles Edward Bass passed away Monday, May 15, 2023. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, at Coolidge Cemetery Association with Rev. Curtis Holland officiating the graveside service. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 22 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. Charles was born July 25, 1930, in Jonesville, Louisiana, to Budrow and Lilac Morris Bass. Charles graduated from Block High School in Jonesville. He joined the Air Force, traveling throughout his career from eastern Europe to Far East Asia and achieved the rank of Master Sargent. He completed his Air Force career as part of a group that designed modifications to B-52 flight simulators.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Retha Furlow Bass; brothers, Dale Bass and Budrow Bass, Jr.; and sister, Peggy Bass Stone and her husband, Bill; brother-in-law, J. W. Calhoun; brother-in-law, W. H. Furlow and his wife, June; and sister-in-law Martha Furlow Mueck and her husband, Victor. Leaving behind to cherish the many memories are his sons, John R. Bass and wife, Sydna, Charles E. Bass, Jr. and wife, Sandra, Keith H. Bass and wife, Susan; a daughter, Rebecca; four granddaughters, Carey Powell and her husband, Brandon, Sara Lichty and her husband, Erik, Graysen Bass, and Barrett Bass; and five great-grandsons, Hunter Powell, Hudson Powell, Mason Lichty, Lane Lichty, and Jude Lichty. He leaves behind his sisters, Bobbie Bass Calhoun, Georgia Bass Netherland, Dimple Bass Cooper and her husband, Kenneth, Shelia Bass Mayo and her husband, Everett; brother, Mark Bass and his wife, Alyene; sister-in-law, Melvia Bass; brother-in-law, Norman Furlow and his wife, Sue; in addition to his many nephews and nieces. Charles and Retha also "adopted" 18 Baylor students, providing a home away from home during their time attending the university in Waco. Charles loved to travel and spend time with his family. He was an avid hunter, artist, and knife creator. He was active member of Baptist churches in the Waco area including Western Heights Baptist and First Woodway Baptist. He was also actively involved in Senior Waco Kiwanis. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to your favorite charity. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our 'Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.