The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

This program for ages 6 and up is full of chemical wonders that turn ordinary objects into exciting learning experiences.

Attendees will see colorful reactions and polymers growing right in front of them taking part in experiments, making observations and testing hypotheses.