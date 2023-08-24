China Spring Farmers Market Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The China Spring Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 301 Illinois Ave., next to the First Baptist Church.The next date for the market is Oct. 7.false 0 Comments Tags The Economy Finance Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marlin cancels football game, extracurricular activities The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac… Betty Tyson dies at 75, spent 25 years in New York prison before murder conviction was overturned A Rochester, New York, woman who spent 25 years in prison for murder before being exonerated will be laid to rest Friday. Betty Tyson died las… Mistrial declared in murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney A judge declared a mistrial Friday night in the murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney Seth Sutton, with the jury remaining deadlocked aft… One last hoorah: Abbott's Crawford wants winning ending, but his lasting legacy is in relationships ABBOTT — By necessity, the coaches’ office at Abbott High School doubles as a trophy storage area. There just isn’t a case big enough in the s… Land sale near Baylor for retail, housing to benefit Helen Marie Taylor Museum Developers planning student housing and retail options are set to buy 72 acres near Baylor University, and the proceeds will support the Helen…