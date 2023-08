The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.

The local ensemble will perform Maurice Duruflé's "Requiem" Nov. 12 with other performances scheduled in December, February and June, including a tour of Ireland.

Singers can sign up for an audition time by emailing centexchoralsociety@ gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.