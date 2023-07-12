Church giving backpacks Jul 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.For more information, call 254315-7837. 0 Comments Tags Clothing Accessories Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nearby land listed at $6.6M as plans for stores, housing flanking McGregor airport progress The vacant land between Highway 84 and Harris Creek Baptist Church may prove more attractive if The Concourse development materializes almost … McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 6, 2023 Here's a list of people who were indicted today by a McLennan County grand jury. Mike Copeland: Investment fund certified; Building permit roundup; Waco home price climb The McLennan Community Investment Fund beefs up efforts to back businesses. A parking garage is permitted in the Riverfront development. Centr… Road through giant Robinson tract on I-35 piques industrial interest — but no Costco Robinson leaders have ballyhooed a 630-acre tract at Loop 340 and I-35 as a prime development attraction, but city manager Craig Lemin has swa… Baylor's Livingstone moves to chair of Big 12's Board of Directors Baylor President Linda Livingstone will serve as the chairperson for the Big 12’s Board of Directors for the next two years, the conference an…