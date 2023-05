Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and blue carts collected late, on Wednesday, May 31.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, and Waco Mammoth National Monument will maintain their normal hours of operation Monday.