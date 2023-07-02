City of Waco offices will be closed for the Independence Day holiday Tuesday.

Residents with a Tuesday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and green carts collected later Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and the Waco Transit System will be closed on Tuesday.

The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open for regular hours Tuesday.