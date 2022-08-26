Could this be your new best friend?Approx. Weight:12 lbs Estimated DOB:4/25/2021 Arrival Date:4/25/2022 Adoption Fee: $295 *NOTE* We allow out... View on PetFinder
Clemintine
Could this be your new best friend?Approx. Weight:12 lbs Estimated DOB:4/25/2021 Arrival Date:4/25/2022 Adoption Fee: $295 *NOTE* We allow out... View on PetFinder
Lorena police have named a Waco man as one of two people who died early Monday after a wreck involving a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers…
County records show no property tax payments since 2013 on the home Barefield lives in and partially owns.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
A West man in custody in the sexual assault of a young girl is facing additional charges after officials said he called the girl's mother from jail.
A Clifton man tried to bribe a Bellmead police officer to get out of his arrest on a DWI charge Saturday, according to a statement police released Tuesday.
As a $9.1 million road project unfolds to improve the path to Waco's proposed landfill site, Axtell-area opponents are preparing for a TCEQ hearing next month.
Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco are…
Baylor is playing one of top 10 must-see nonconference college football games of 2022: Here are some great, unique games to look forward to this season.
"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.