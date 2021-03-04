College hoops roundup

LUBBOCK — Mac McClung scored 20 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 81-54 on Thursday night for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak.
Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds to help Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7 Big 12) wrap up its home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones, the longest winning streak for either team in the series. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Micah Peavy scored 12 points apiece, and Kyler Edwards had 11.
Now the Red Raiders, who lost to Virginia in overtime of the championship game in the most recent NCAA Tournament in 2019, get another crack at No. 3 Baylor in the regular-season finale Saturday.
Texas Tech still has a chance to climb out of seventh place and avoid a first-round game in the Big 12 tournament. If Texas Tech has to play one, it will be a quick rematch with 10th-seeded Iowa State.
With their 16th consecutive loss, the Cyclones (2-20, 0-17) clinched the most Big 12 losses in a season since TCU went 0-18 in 2013-14. Iowa State will try to avoid matching that dubious record in the regular-season finale against Kansas State.
Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris each scored 15 points for Iowa State, which already had the most conference losses in school history and now has a second consecutive 20-loss season overall.
After trimming an early 16-point deficit to 31-27 late in the first half, Iowa State was still within nine with 13 minutes remaining when McClung, the No. 5 scorer in the Big 12, scored seven points and Santos-Silva had six on a 15-2 run for a 67-45 lead.
No. 6 West Virginia 76, TCU 67
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set seasons highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 6 West Virginia over TCU.
The Mountaineers (18-7, 11-5 Big 12) bounced back from an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday, sweeping the regular-season series from TCU.
Derek Culver, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds in last week's win over the Horned Frogs, scored 17 points Thursday after being held without a field goal against Baylor.
Sean McNeil added 14 points for the Mountaineers.
Jaedon LeDee scored a season-high 18 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 5-10). Kevin Samuel and Mike Miles had 12 points apiece. Leading scorer RJ Nembhard fouled out with five points, ending his streak of 20 straight games in double figures.
West Virginia built a 16-point lead in the first half and coasted down the stretch.
LeDee scored nine points over a four-minute stretch, Nembhard and Miles hit 3-pointers, and Taryn Todd’s driving layup pulled TCU within 53-46 with 7:36 remaining. But the Horned Frogs got no closer.
No. 13 Kansas 67, UTEP 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup with 22.4 seconds to go and Dajuan Harris added a pair of clinching free throws as No. 13 Kansas overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and beat UTEP.
David McCormack scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and Ochai Agbaji had 19 points as the Jayhawks (19-8) avoided a rare second loss in Allen Fieldhouse this season in what was supposed to be a Big 12 tourney tune-up.
Instead, the Miners (12-11) nearly beat Kansas for the fourth time in five meetings, which includes their double-overtime NCAA Tournament win on the way to the 1966 national title — the historic game made famous by the film “Glory Road” — and a second-round NCAA tourney upset of the top-seeded Jayhawks in 1992.
Souley Boum's free throws for UTEP knotted the game at 62 with 1:30 left, and the teams traded empty possessions before Garrett drove the right side of the lane for a layup. Boum raced the other way but lost control of the ball out of bounds, and UTEP was forced to foul the seldom-used Harris, who made good on his free throws to seal the win.
Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Boum finished with 16 points and six boards.