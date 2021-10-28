contents page 4

ABOUT THE COVER: Waco Today presents our Readers’ Choice issue, with winners in a variety of categories voted on by readers. Among the winners represented on the cover are (clockwise, starting from upper left) Raymond and Kerrie Farrell with NuTone Cleaners, Chris and Michele Hill of Sparrow antique store, Eric Benson with 855Bugs.com, Brad Burney and Brian Shaw with Praco Gun & Pawn, and JoBetsy Tyler, president and CEO of First Central Credit Union. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.
features
16 NEW MRS. TEXAS EMBRACES HER ROLE
By Lesly Rascoe
18 LINKS PLAYERS BUILDS FAITH ON GOLF COURSE
By Ken Sury
20 STATE LEGISLATION GIVES HOPE TO DIABETICS
By Rita Cook
22 CHRISTIAN MEN’S JOB CORPS PROVIDES LIFELINE
By Larry Breen
dining
98 THESE DRINKS WILL HELP YOU FALL INTO AUTUMN
By Karyn Miller Brooks
102 EAST MARKET AND GOODS ENTICES WITH NEW TASTES
By Tonya Warren
columns