contents page 4

ABOUT THE COVER: Waco Today presents our Readers’ Choice issue, with winners in a variety of categories voted on by readers. Among the winners represented on the cover are (clockwise, starting from upper left) Raymond and Kerrie Farrell with NuTone Cleaners, Chris and Michele Hill of Sparrow antique store, Eric Benson with 855Bugs.com, Brad Burney and Brian Shaw with Praco Gun & Pawn, and JoBetsy Tyler, president and CEO of First Central Credit Union. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.