contents page 4

ABOUT THE COVER: Waco Today presents our Readers’ Choice issue, with winners in a variety of categories voted on by readers. Among the winners represented on the cover are (clockwise, starting from upper left) Raymond and Kerrie Farrell with NuTone Cleaners, Chris and Michele Hill of Sparrow antique store, Eric Benson with 855Bugs.com, Brad Burney and Brian Shaw with Praco Gun & Pawn, and JoBetsy Tyler, president and CEO of First Central Credit Union. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.

features

16 NEW MRS. TEXAS EMBRACES HER ROLE

By Lesly Rascoe

18 LINKS PLAYERS BUILDS FAITH ON GOLF COURSE

By Ken Sury

20 STATE LEGISLATION GIVES HOPE TO DIABETICS

By Rita Cook

22 CHRISTIAN MEN’S JOB CORPS PROVIDES LIFELINE

By Larry Breen

dining

98 THESE DRINKS WILL HELP YOU FALL INTO AUTUMN

By Karyn Miller Brooks

102 EAST MARKET AND GOODS ENTICES WITH NEW TASTES

By Tonya Warren

columns

8 AROUND TOWN

By Julie Campbell-Carlson

96 MIND MATTERS

By Dr. Julia Becker

110 GRAPE EXPECTATIONS

By Lorrie Dicorte

112 GARDEN

By Melody Fitzgerald

114 GOOD READS

By Waco-McLennan County Library staff

120 HEARTBREAK, TEXAS

By David Mosley

122 TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE

By Ken Bridges

