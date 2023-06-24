The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents through Monday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

The center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day, except for Thursday, when it will open at 12:30. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available onsite. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

The Salvation Army has also opened a cooling station at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. The facility will operate during peak heat hours and provide a comfortable environment for residents to cool down and protect themselves from the potential risks associated with high temperatures.

The Salvation Army Cooling Station will provide access to clean drinking water.

The Salvation Army also has large indoor fans to give to qualified families. Please send those needing a fan to 4721 W. Waco Drive.