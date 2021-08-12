CORLISS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped …
Correction: An earlier version of this story included a photo of construction on Exchange Parkway that was not related to the S2A facility.
A former teacher at Lorena Primary School was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing two young girls, includi…
Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an exp…
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
Judge gives Baylor deadline to surrender Pepper Hamilton investigation materials to Title IX plaintiff
A federal judge has ordered Baylor University officials to turn over “without delay” all documents from a Philadelphia law firm the school hir…
A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s …
An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.