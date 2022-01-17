Cougars enjoy state championship parade

To the victors go the spoils, and sometimes the parades.
China Spring celebrated a historic victory on Monday night, as it honored the Cougars' state championship football season with a parade. The festivities started at the China Spring United Methodist Church, and ran past both the middle school and high school campuses before finishing at Cougar Stadium. There, fans enjoyed food trucks, a silent auction and an autograph session with the players.
China Spring won the Class 4A Division II state title with a 31-7 win over Gilmer on Dec. 17. That capped a 16-0 season and gave the Cougars the program's first state football title since 1978.