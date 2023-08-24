The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold an all-school reunion for former students, faculty and staff of Cranfills Gap High School on Sept. 9, at the Cranfills Gap Independent School District cafeteria.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow at noon. The meal will include pulled pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and desserts. A free-will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the Mrs. LaVerne Pendleton Memorial Scholarship fund. Attendees should bring pictures, annuals and memories to share.

Septemberfest will be taking place in town with a parade at 10 a.m. A car show, cookoff, and arts & crafts booths will be set up in Cranfills Gap City Park on Highway 22.

Call or text Laura at 254-2531210 to RSVP by Saturday. Email may be sent to cglutefisk@ gmailcom.

