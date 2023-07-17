The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area seniors in end-of-year awards assemblies at their high schools.

Crawford High School senior Lanie Fisher, son of Mark and Lisa Fisher, and Bosqueville High School senior Jagger Summa, son of John and Rachel Summa, received the awards, which were presented by WMRTA Scholarship Committee Chair Rhonda Trest and committee member Lynn Allen.

Fisher plans to attend McLennan County Community College and then Texas State University to become a physical therapist. Summa will study to become a radiologist at Texas A&M University.

The annual scholarships are funded by WMRTA member donations. Scholarship applications are available in the spring from high school counselors throughout McLennan County. Winners this year were selected from a field of 22 applicants from nine school districts.