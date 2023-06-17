Dads cool off for free BRIEFLY Jun 17, 2023 Jun 17, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dads get in free Saturday and Sunday at Hawaiian Falls in Waco as part of the park's Father's Day promotion.There will be dad-themed games and prizes, and special prices on adult refreshments. 0 Comments Tags Advertising Religion Trade Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Record lunch crowds flock to Waco's Café Homestead, rebuilt after December fire A rebuilt Café Homestead reopened Monday to record crowds at Homestead Heritage a little more than six months after a fire reduced the former … Waco couple seeks help with drivers crashing into their yard A Waco couple is calling on the city for help after multiple cars have crashed into their driveway since they bought their home last year. Mike Copeland: Terry Black's BBQ bids; Bison conference; Velvet Taco; More Dutch Bros. Bids are being solicited from contractors interested in overhauling the space at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue where Terry Black’s Barbecue pl… Lorena teen arrested, accused of abusing child over six-year period A Lorena teenager has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Midway graduate among 28 picked for Navy summer flight academy A 2023 Midway graduate is spending her summer in Delaware and plans to emerge as a licensed pilot, courtesy of the Navy, before she heads to college.