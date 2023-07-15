The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Reservations are helpful for planning but not required. For more information, call 254709-4208 or email HenryDownsVIS@gmail.com.