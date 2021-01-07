Aaron Mahoney earned $45,011 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Aaron Mahoney held the position titled "System Administrator I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mahoney earned $45,011 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mahoney earned 11% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/6/2014.