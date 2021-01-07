Aaron Rainbolt earned $59,708 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Aaron Rainbolt held the position titled "Technical Support Specialist" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Rainbolt earned $59,708 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Rainbolt earned 18% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/1/2008.