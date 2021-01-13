Adam Martinez earned $30,169 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Adam Martinez held the position titled "Psychiatric Nursing Assistant II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Martinez earned $30,169 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Martinez earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/1/2018.