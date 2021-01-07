Adam Robinette earned $70,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Adam Robinette held the position titled "Section Manager" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Robinette earned $70,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Robinette earned 38% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/30/2005.