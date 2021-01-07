Adriana Mahoney earned $46,168 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Adriana Mahoney held the position titled "Data Transcription Tech III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mahoney earned $46,168 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mahoney earned 9% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/20/2010.