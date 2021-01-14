 Skip to main content
Aimee Tiodoung Timnou Epse Djokam earned $23,554 working for the State of Texas in 2020
Aimee Tiodoung Timnou Epse Djokam earned $23,554 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Aimee Tiodoung Timnou Epse Djokam held the position titled "Direct Support Professional I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tiodoung Timnou Epse Djokam earned $23,554 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tiodoung Timnou Epse Djokam earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/17/2018.

