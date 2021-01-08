Alejandra Falcon-Perez earned $30,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Alejandra Falcon-Perez held the position titled "Administrative Assistant I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Falcon-Perez earned $30,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Falcon-Perez earned 41% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/1/2019.