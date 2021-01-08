Alex Diaz earned $42,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Alex Diaz held the position titled "Program Specialist II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Diaz earned $42,500 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Diaz earned 16% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/16/2018.