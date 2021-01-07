Alexander Kimball earned $98,407 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Alexander Kimball held the position titled "Programmer VI" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kimball earned $98,407 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kimball earned 94% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2014.