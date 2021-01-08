Alice De Leon earned $37,468 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Alice De Leon held the position titled "Legal Secretary II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De Leon earned $37,468 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De Leon earned 26% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/13/2019.