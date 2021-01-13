Alma Martinez earned $23,844 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Alma Martinez held the position titled "Receptionist" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Martinez earned $23,844 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Martinez earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2017.
