Amaresh Mirwani earned $89,359 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Amaresh Mirwani held the position titled "Programmer V" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mirwani earned $89,359 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mirwani earned 76% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2008.