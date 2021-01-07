Amber Snyder earned $80,024 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Amber Snyder held the position titled "Team Leader Off Support Team" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Snyder earned $80,024 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Snyder earned 58% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/19/1994.