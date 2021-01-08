Amy Dominguez earned $69,600 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Amy Dominguez held the position titled "Program Specialist VI" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dominguez earned $69,600 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dominguez earned 37% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/10/1995.