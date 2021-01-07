Andrew Smith earned $60,264 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Andrew Smith held the position titled "Web & E Learning Specialist" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Smith earned $60,264 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Smith earned 19% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/6/2001.