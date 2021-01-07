Angel Tomasino earned $72,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Angel Tomasino held the position titled "Database Administrator II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tomasino earned $72,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tomasino earned 42% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/14/2018.