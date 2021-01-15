Angela Achen earned $56,564 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Angela Achen held the position titled "Attorney II" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Achen earned $56,564 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Achen earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/2/2019.