Angelica Kirby earned $38,880 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Angelica Kirby held the position titled "Child Support Techn II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kirby earned $38,880 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kirby earned 23% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2016.