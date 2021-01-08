Antoinette Fisher earned $42,600 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Antoinette Fisher held the position titled "Child Support Officer II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fisher earned $42,600 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fisher earned 16% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2019.
