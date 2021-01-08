Ashley Kerr earned $58,801 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ashley Kerr held the position titled "Contract Specialist III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kerr earned $58,801 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kerr earned 16% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2009.