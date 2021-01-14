Ashley Steward earned $29,521 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ashley Steward held the position titled "Texas Works Advisor I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Steward earned $29,521 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Steward earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/27/2020.