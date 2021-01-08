Astrid Kohn earned $57,564 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Astrid Kohn held the position titled "Child Support Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kohn earned $57,564 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kohn earned 14% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/8/2007.