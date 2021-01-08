Augusta Dobbins earned $34,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Augusta Dobbins held the position titled "Information Specialist I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dobbins earned $34,500 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dobbins earned 32% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/18/2019.