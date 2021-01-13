Barbara Marrow - Hale earned $46,361 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Barbara Marrow - Hale held the position titled "Training Specialist IV" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marrow - Hale earned $46,361 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marrow - Hale earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2017.