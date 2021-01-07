Barry Tarlton earned $73,592 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Barry Tarlton held the position titled "Chief Reviewer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tarlton earned $73,592 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tarlton earned 45% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/26/1983.