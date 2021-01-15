Beatrice Acheampong earned $36,238 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Beatrice Acheampong held the position titled "Correctional Officer III" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Acheampong earned $36,238 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Acheampong earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/22/2019.