Beatriz Lavine earned $74,358 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Beatriz Lavine held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lavine earned $74,358 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lavine earned 47% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/25/2014.