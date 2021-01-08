Becky Lancaster earned $36,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Becky Lancaster held the position titled "Child Support Techn II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lancaster earned $36,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lancaster earned 29% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/16/2019.